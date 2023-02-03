WMS Partners LLC Has $102.13 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

WMS Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 569,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95,438 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises about 13.9% of WMS Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. WMS Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $102,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2,345.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,179,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,409,504,000 after purchasing an additional 6,885,519 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter worth $468,973,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 20,184.0% in the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,219,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213,665 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,755,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,648,253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197,851 shares during the period. Finally, Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6,100.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,060,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043,153 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VTI traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $209.82. The stock had a trading volume of 1,586,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,465,803. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $174.84 and a twelve month high of $233.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $197.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $196.79.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

