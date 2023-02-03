WMS Partners LLC Decreases Holdings in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB)

WMS Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 210,126 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 23,298 shares during the period. WMS Partners LLC owned about 0.06% of F.N.B. worth $2,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,171,990 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,592,000 after purchasing an additional 248,892 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 49.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 151,346 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,884,000 after purchasing an additional 50,271 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,696 shares of the bank’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 27,259 shares of the bank’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 7,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in F.N.B. by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 47,930 shares of the bank’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 1,783 shares during the period. 76.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get F.N.B. alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FNB shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of F.N.B. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $15.50 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of F.N.B. from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of F.N.B. in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of F.N.B. from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of F.N.B. from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.30.

F.N.B. Trading Up 1.7 %

F.N.B. stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.57. The stock had a trading volume of 938,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,442,391. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. F.N.B. Co. has a 52-week low of $10.48 and a 52-week high of $14.71. The firm has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.26 and a 200 day moving average of $12.87.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $488.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.26 million. F.N.B. had a net margin of 27.30% and a return on equity of 9.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that F.N.B. Co. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

F.N.B. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.67%.

Insider Transactions at F.N.B.

In other F.N.B. news, Director William B. Campbell acquired 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.49 per share, for a total transaction of $25,631.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 127,619 shares in the company, valued at $1,721,580.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

F.N.B. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

F.N.B. Corp. is a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial services to consumers, corporations, governments, and small to medium-sized businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, and Other. The Community Banking segment includes commercial and consumer banking services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for F.N.B. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F.N.B. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.