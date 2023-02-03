WMS Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

WMS Partners LLC increased its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Get Rating) by 287.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 354,248 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 262,891 shares during the quarter. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF comprises approximately 2.2% of WMS Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. WMS Partners LLC’s holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $16,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 50.4% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 16,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 5,484 shares in the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at about $629,000. Nwam LLC raised its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 127.6% during the second quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 10,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 5,684 shares during the period. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.8% in the third quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 43,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,008,000 after acquiring an additional 2,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust bought a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $218,000.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock traded down $0.76 on Friday, hitting $54.61. 336,135 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 257,502. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $44.37 and a 52 week high of $64.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.58.

