Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:WVVI opened at $6.15 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $30.50 million, a P/E ratio of -17.08 and a beta of 0.72. Willamette Valley Vineyards has a 52 week low of $5.80 and a 52 week high of $10.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.19.
Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.60 million during the quarter. Willamette Valley Vineyards had a negative net margin of 0.01% and a negative return on equity of 0.01%.
Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc engages in the production and sale of wine. It operates through the Direct Sales and Distributor Sales segments. The Direct Sales segment includes retail sales made without use of an intermediary. The Distributor Sales segment involves the sales through third party where prices are given at a wholesale rate.
