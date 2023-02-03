Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WVVI opened at $6.15 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $30.50 million, a P/E ratio of -17.08 and a beta of 0.72. Willamette Valley Vineyards has a 52 week low of $5.80 and a 52 week high of $10.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.19.

Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.60 million during the quarter. Willamette Valley Vineyards had a negative net margin of 0.01% and a negative return on equity of 0.01%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WVVI. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Willamette Valley Vineyards in the second quarter valued at about $81,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Willamette Valley Vineyards by 4.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 213,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after buying an additional 8,461 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. increased its holdings in Willamette Valley Vineyards by 63.1% in the second quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 12,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Willamette Valley Vineyards by 102.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 2,605 shares in the last quarter. 13.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc engages in the production and sale of wine. It operates through the Direct Sales and Distributor Sales segments. The Direct Sales segment includes retail sales made without use of an intermediary. The Distributor Sales segment involves the sales through third party where prices are given at a wholesale rate.

