Wildcat Capital Management LLC Has $4.79 Million Position in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

Wildcat Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 77,842 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,637 shares during the quarter. Guidewire Software comprises about 1.8% of Wildcat Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Wildcat Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $4,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 9.2% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 22,283 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 1,883 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 13.6% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,462 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Guidewire Software in the third quarter valued at about $59,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Guidewire Software by 94.3% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 324,999 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,072,000 after purchasing an additional 157,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Guidewire Software by 11.4% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 8,438 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Activity at Guidewire Software

In related news, insider James Winston King sold 1,577 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.40, for a total transaction of $96,827.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,414,739.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider James Winston King sold 1,577 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.40, for a total transaction of $96,827.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,328 shares in the company, valued at $2,414,739.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Priscilla Hung sold 2,979 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.40, for a total value of $182,910.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 67,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,142,166.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,063 shares of company stock valued at $1,436,772. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Guidewire Software Price Performance

Shares of GWRE stock traded down $1.46 on Friday, hitting $77.13. 196,290 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 749,439. The company has a quick ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $64.79 and a 200 day moving average of $65.81. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.08 and a fifty-two week high of $98.71.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 6th. The technology company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $195.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.49 million. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 10.64% and a negative net margin of 23.57%. Equities analysts expect that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -1.51 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GWRE shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Guidewire Software from $79.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Guidewire Software in a report on Thursday, December 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Guidewire Software from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Guidewire Software to $75.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on Guidewire Software from $96.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.55.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Guidewire Software, Inc engages in the provision of technology platform, which comprises software, services, and a partner ecosystem, for the global Property and Casualty insurance industry. Its products include InsuranceSuite, PolicyCenter, ClaimCenter, BillingCenter, InsuranceNow, Analytics, Ecosystem, Guidewire for salesforce, and Guidewire Cloud.

Recommended Stories

