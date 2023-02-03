WhiteCoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $76.64 Million (XWC)

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 3rd. WhiteCoin has a total market capitalization of $76.64 million and $700,904.52 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, WhiteCoin has traded 9.5% higher against the dollar. One WhiteCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000426 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0924 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $99.91 or 0.00423605 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00030590 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00014225 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001114 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000793 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004300 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00017661 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About WhiteCoin

WhiteCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 970,904,265 coins and its circulating supply is 763,436,498 coins. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WhiteCoin’s official website is whitecoin.info.

WhiteCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WhiteCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WhiteCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

