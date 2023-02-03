WhiteBIT Token (WBT) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $4.90 Million

WhiteBIT Token (WBT) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 3rd. WhiteBIT Token has a market capitalization of $207.39 million and $4.90 million worth of WhiteBIT Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WhiteBIT Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $3.36 or 0.00014214 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, WhiteBIT Token has traded down 2.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002749 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000268 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0785 or 0.00000333 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 51.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $100.03 or 0.00424097 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000114 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,822.50 or 0.28926696 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $109.40 or 0.00463845 BTC.

About WhiteBIT Token

WhiteBIT Token’s genesis date was August 14th, 2022. WhiteBIT Token’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,798,409 tokens. WhiteBIT Token’s official website is whitebit.com. WhiteBIT Token’s official Twitter account is @whitebit. WhiteBIT Token’s official message board is blog.whitebit.com.

WhiteBIT Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WBT is a utility token of a European cryptocurrency exchange, WhiteBIT. The token supply is limited to 400 000 000 WBT, with no new tokens to be created in the future. 200M are treasury tokens backing the total amount and will be unlocked within the following three years. WhiteBIT Token gives certain benefits to its holders: up to a 50% increase in referral rates, reduced fees, free AML checks, ERC20/ETH tokens withdrawals, and more.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteBIT Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WhiteBIT Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WhiteBIT Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

