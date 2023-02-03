White Pine Capital LLC Takes $445,000 Position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

White Pine Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 38,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Country Trust Bank purchased a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lee Financial Co purchased a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tsfg LLC purchased a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC purchased a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 55.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on WBD shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $44.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Macquarie lifted their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $48.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.53.

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WBD opened at $15.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.00 billion, a PE ratio of -9.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.39. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.82 and a 1 year high of $27.50.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.15. Warner Bros. Discovery had a positive return on equity of 2.18% and a negative net margin of 20.13%. The business had revenue of $9.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.51 billion. Analysts predict that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

Warner Bros. Discovery Profile

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company. It creates and distributes a portfolio of content and brands across television, film, and streaming. Its brands and products include Discovery Channel, discovery+, CNN, CNN+, DC, Eurosport, HBO, HBO Max, HGTV, Food Network, Investigation Discovery, TLC, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros.

Featured Stories

