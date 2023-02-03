White Pine Capital LLC Takes $445,000 Position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Posted by on Feb 3rd, 2023

White Pine Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBDGet Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 38,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Country Trust Bank purchased a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lee Financial Co purchased a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tsfg LLC purchased a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC purchased a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 55.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on WBD shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $44.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Macquarie lifted their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $48.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.53.

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WBD opened at $15.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.00 billion, a PE ratio of -9.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.39. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.82 and a 1 year high of $27.50.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBDGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.15. Warner Bros. Discovery had a positive return on equity of 2.18% and a negative net margin of 20.13%. The business had revenue of $9.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.51 billion. Analysts predict that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

Warner Bros. Discovery Profile

(Get Rating)

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company. It creates and distributes a portfolio of content and brands across television, film, and streaming. Its brands and products include Discovery Channel, discovery+, CNN, CNN+, DC, Eurosport, HBO, HBO Max, HGTV, Food Network, Investigation Discovery, TLC, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros.

Featured Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD)

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.