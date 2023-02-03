White Pine Capital LLC Sells 2,500 Shares of Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ)

White Pine Capital LLC lessened its position in shares of Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ – Get Rating) by 17.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,850 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. White Pine Capital LLC’s holdings in Umpqua were worth $203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UMPQ. Versor Investments LP increased its holdings in Umpqua by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 5,793,611 shares of the bank’s stock worth $97,159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443,977 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,123,758 shares of the bank’s stock worth $203,315,000 after buying an additional 1,340,649 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Umpqua in the 1st quarter worth $17,068,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,611,559 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,254,000 after buying an additional 847,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,526,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,143,000 after buying an additional 658,030 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Umpqua from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Umpqua from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Shares of Umpqua stock opened at $19.32 on Friday. Umpqua Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $15.77 and a 52-week high of $22.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.01 and a 200-day moving average of $18.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.08). Umpqua had a net margin of 24.99% and a return on equity of 14.96%. The business had revenue of $387.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $350.20 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Umpqua Holdings Co. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 20th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. Umpqua’s payout ratio is currently 54.19%.

Umpqua Holdings Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which provides banking and financial services. The firm operates through the following segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank and Home Lending. The Wholesale Bank segment includes lending, treasury and cash management services and customer risk management products to middle market corporate, commercial and business banking customers and the operations of FinPac.

