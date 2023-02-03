White Pine Capital LLC Reduces Stock Position in KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI)

White Pine Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,560 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,771 shares during the quarter. White Pine Capital LLC owned approximately 0.09% of KVH Industries worth $162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in KVH Industries by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 294,680 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,682,000 after purchasing an additional 2,839 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of KVH Industries by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 152,822 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,409,000 after acquiring an additional 3,026 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of KVH Industries by 66.5% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,017 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 3,201 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of KVH Industries by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,123 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 3,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of KVH Industries by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 64,281 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 8,253 shares in the last quarter. 64.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:KVHI opened at $9.96 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.03 million, a P/E ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 0.57. KVH Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.89 and a 12-month high of $11.88.

KVH Industries ( NASDAQ:KVHI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $35.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.10 million. KVH Industries had a negative return on equity of 4.13% and a net margin of 12.05%. Research analysts anticipate that KVH Industries, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on KVHI shares. Raymond James lowered KVH Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on KVH Industries from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. StockNews.com upgraded KVH Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded KVH Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th.

KVH Industries, Inc engages in the provision of internet, television and voice services via satellite to mobile users at sea and on land. It operates through the Mobile Connectivity and Inertial Navigation segments. The Mobile Connectivity segment consists of satellite television and internet solutions and media and content delivery solutions.

