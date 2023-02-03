White Pine Capital LLC Has $303,000 Stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

White Pine Capital LLC lowered its position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,983 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,806 shares during the quarter. White Pine Capital LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 72.0% during the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,135 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 91.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,998 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 149.8% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,573 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 142.6% in the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 2,921 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Trading Down 0.6 %

Huntington Bancshares stock opened at $15.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.15. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12 month low of $11.67 and a 12 month high of $16.51. The company has a market capitalization of $22.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.11.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 17th. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 42.76%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HBAN. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens cut Huntington Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Huntington Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.53.

Insider Activity at Huntington Bancshares

In related news, Director David L. Porteous sold 80,000 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total value of $1,200,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 62,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $943,303.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director David L. Porteous sold 80,000 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total value of $1,200,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 62,845 shares in the company, valued at $943,303.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 28,055 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.44, for a total transaction of $433,169.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 140,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,162,526.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 167,804 shares of company stock valued at $2,547,579 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Profile

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, other financial products and services.

