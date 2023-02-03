White Pine Capital LLC Grows Stake in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF)

White Pine Capital LLC raised its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Get Rating) by 23.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 24,570 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 4,720 shares during the period. White Pine Capital LLC’s holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch were worth $382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banco Santander S.A. raised its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 108.9% in the second quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 16,331 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 8,515 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 10.1% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 829,551 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $14,036,000 after purchasing an additional 75,965 shares during the period. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,269,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 182.9% in the second quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 206,207 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,489,000 after purchasing an additional 133,327 shares during the period. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the second quarter valued at approximately $525,000.

Get Abercrombie & Fitch alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ANF shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $24.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Abercrombie & Fitch has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.71.

Abercrombie & Fitch Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of ANF opened at $29.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a twelve month low of $14.02 and a twelve month high of $42.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.47 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.06.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.14. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 5.38%. The business had revenue of $880.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $831.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Abercrombie & Fitch news, Director Terry Lee Burman sold 42,663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.57, for a total value of $962,903.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,201,039.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Abercrombie & Fitch news, insider Kristin A. Scott sold 52,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.87, for a total transaction of $1,461,251.97. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,821,781.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Terry Lee Burman sold 42,663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.57, for a total transaction of $962,903.91. Following the sale, the director now owns 53,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,201,039.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Abercrombie & Fitch Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products, and accessories. It offers apparel products, including knit tops, woven shirts, graphic t-shirts, fleece, sweaters, jeans, woven pants, shorts, outerwear, dresses, intimates and swimwear, and personal care products and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister and Gilly Hicks brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.