White Pine Capital LLC Buys 2,640 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

White Pine Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 68.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,500 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,640 shares during the period. White Pine Capital LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MDT. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Medtronic during the second quarter worth about $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Medtronic by 58.1% in the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 351 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Medtronic by 53.2% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 357 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC grew its stake in Medtronic by 84.8% in the 2nd quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 377 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 368.0% in the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 482 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. 80.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MDT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Medtronic from $105.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Medtronic from $82.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $108.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $89.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Medtronic has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.25.

Insider Activity at Medtronic

Medtronic Stock Up 2.1 %

In other Medtronic news, major shareholder Plc Medtronic bought 6,835 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.28 per share, with a total value of $63,428.80. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,999,423 shares in the company, valued at $46,394,645.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, major shareholder Plc Medtronic purchased 6,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.28 per share, with a total value of $63,428.80. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,999,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,394,645.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Sean Salmon sold 16,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total transaction of $1,338,795.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,905,084. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MDT opened at $87.58 on Friday. Medtronic plc has a 12-month low of $75.76 and a 12-month high of $114.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.20, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 14.03%. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 21st were issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 20th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 84.47%.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.

Featured Articles

