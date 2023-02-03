WhereverTV Broadcasting (OTCMKTS:TVTV) vs. Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) Critical Analysis

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC – Get Rating) and WhereverTV Broadcasting (OTCMKTS:TVTV – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a beta of 1.57, meaning that its stock price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, WhereverTV Broadcasting has a beta of 2.25, meaning that its stock price is 125% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Tabula Rasa HealthCare and WhereverTV Broadcasting’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tabula Rasa HealthCare $331.26 million 0.47 -$79.06 million ($5.81) -1.00 WhereverTV Broadcasting N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

WhereverTV Broadcasting has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Tabula Rasa HealthCare.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Tabula Rasa HealthCare and WhereverTV Broadcasting, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tabula Rasa HealthCare 0 3 1 0 2.25 WhereverTV Broadcasting 0 0 0 0 N/A

Tabula Rasa HealthCare currently has a consensus price target of $7.38, suggesting a potential upside of 27.37%. Given Tabula Rasa HealthCare’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Tabula Rasa HealthCare is more favorable than WhereverTV Broadcasting.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

60.9% of Tabula Rasa HealthCare shares are held by institutional investors. 7.3% of Tabula Rasa HealthCare shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 54.6% of WhereverTV Broadcasting shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Tabula Rasa HealthCare and WhereverTV Broadcasting’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tabula Rasa HealthCare -46.03% -472.90% -13.39% WhereverTV Broadcasting N/A N/A N/A

Summary

WhereverTV Broadcasting beats Tabula Rasa HealthCare on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tabula Rasa HealthCare



Tabula Rasa Healthcare, Inc. is a healthcare technology company, which engages in the development of solutions designed for pharmacists, providers, and patients to optimize medication regimens. It operates through the following segments: CareVention HealthCare and MedWise HealthCare. The CareVention HealthCare segment provides services, PACE, which is a center for Medicare & Medicaid services, or CMS, sponsored program providing medical and social services. Its brands include CareKinesis, Capstone Risk Adjustment Services, PACElogic, TruChart, PeakTPA, PersonifilRx, and Pharmastar. The MedWise HealthCare segment provides Medication Therapy Management, or MTM, software and services for Medicare, Medicaid, and commercial health plans, and also provides a cloud-based patient engagement software and services. It offers cloud-based software and clinical pharmacist services through its brands, including MedWise, SinfoníaRx, RxCompanion, PrescribeWellness, and DoseMeRx. The company was founded by Calvin H. Knowlton, Orsula V. Knowlton, and Michael Greenhalgh in April 2009 and is headquartered in Moorestown, NJ.

About WhereverTV Broadcasting



WhereverTV Broadcasting Corp. engages in the provision of subscription television services. It specializes in pre-paid live-streaming, genre-specific, and in-language viewing choices from around the world, delivered to anywhere in the world, and through any internet enabled device. The company was founded by Mark Cavicchia in 1996 and is headquartered in Fort Myers, FL.

