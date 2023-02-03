Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Sold by Valley National Advisers Inc.

Valley National Advisers Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 233 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Defender Capital LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter worth $246,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter worth $124,000. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter worth $222,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.3% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 273,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,274,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 24.5% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 9,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares during the last quarter. 72.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on WFC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.09.

Wells Fargo & Company Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE:WFC traded up $0.56 on Friday, hitting $47.79. The stock had a trading volume of 5,920,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,355,875. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $182.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.96. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $36.54 and a 1-year high of $60.30.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $19.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.04 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 9.28%. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 3rd will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 38.22%.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage products and services, and consumer and commercial finance. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth & Investment Management.

