Wells Fargo & Company Increases Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Price Target to $379.00

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $326.00 to $379.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 68.90% from the company’s current price.

ENPH has been the topic of several other research reports. Susquehanna cut shares of Enphase Energy from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $310.00 to $365.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $330.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $238.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler cut shares of Enphase Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $350.00 to $255.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $335.00 target price on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $305.61.

NASDAQ:ENPH traded down $3.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $224.39. The stock had a trading volume of 365,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,330,227. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $271.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $278.33. The company has a market capitalization of $30.50 billion, a PE ratio of 107.88, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.34. Enphase Energy has a twelve month low of $118.57 and a twelve month high of $339.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

In other Enphase Energy news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 36,327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.65, for a total value of $11,902,541.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,131,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $370,722,541.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 36,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.65, for a total value of $11,902,541.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,131,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,722,541.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Jeff Mcneil sold 15,000 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.42, for a total value of $4,896,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,896,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 178,674 shares of company stock valued at $56,558,342. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENPH. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 850.3% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,418,909 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $393,705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269,600 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Enphase Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $235,387,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Enphase Energy by 272.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 890,322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $247,038,000 after buying an additional 651,254 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Enphase Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $178,809,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Enphase Energy by 20,574.9% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 610,944 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $169,521,000 after buying an additional 607,989 shares during the last quarter. 73.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.

