Wells Fargo & Company Boosts WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Price Target to $27.00

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $24.00 to $27.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on WestRock from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet lowered WestRock from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Bank of America dropped their target price on WestRock from $57.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on WestRock from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded WestRock from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $34.57.

WestRock Price Performance

Shares of WRK stock opened at $35.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.16. WestRock has a fifty-two week low of $30.08 and a fifty-two week high of $54.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.51.

WestRock Announces Dividend

WestRock ( NYSE:WRK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.05). WestRock had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that WestRock will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.03%.

Insider Transactions at WestRock

In other news, Director Currey M. Russell sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.51, for a total value of $2,008,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 245,271 shares in the company, valued at $8,954,844.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of WestRock

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WRK. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in WestRock by 14.7% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 39,928 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after acquiring an additional 5,108 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in WestRock by 21.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 71,551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,365,000 after acquiring an additional 12,559 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in WestRock by 5.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 35,219 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after acquiring an additional 1,705 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in WestRock by 0.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 208,790 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of WestRock by 0.6% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 53,133 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,499,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

About WestRock

WestRock Co engages in the provision of sustainable fiber-based paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of the sale of corrugated containers and other corrugated products including displays.

See Also

