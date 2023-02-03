Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) Price Target to $29.00

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $23.00 to $29.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on AXTA. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a report on Thursday, October 13th. They set a buy rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $30.54.

NYSE AXTA opened at $30.45 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. Axalta Coating Systems has a 12 month low of $20.66 and a 12 month high of $30.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.24. The stock has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a PE ratio of 35.41, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.42.

Axalta Coating Systems ( NYSE:AXTA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 24.05%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Axalta Coating Systems will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AXTA. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,087 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 1,149 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,931 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 2,596 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,585 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 5,583 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 88,054 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,213,000 after purchasing an additional 5,221 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,855,345 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $315,984,000 after purchasing an additional 674,477 shares during the period.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. engages in the manufacture, marketing and distribution of coatings systems. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings business segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

