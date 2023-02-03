Wedbush Increases SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Price Target to $8.00

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Wedbush from $6.00 to $8.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Wedbush also issued estimates for SoFi Technologies’ Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.13 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.35 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on SOFI. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on SoFi Technologies from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Mizuho reduced their price target on SoFi Technologies from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on SoFi Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a neutral rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on SoFi Technologies from $8.50 to $7.50 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on SoFi Technologies from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $9.19.

Get SoFi Technologies alerts:

SoFi Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of SOFI stock opened at $7.72 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a PE ratio of -19.30 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. SoFi Technologies has a 52-week low of $4.24 and a 52-week high of $13.41.

Insider Activity

SoFi Technologies ( NASDAQ:SOFI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 30th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $443.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.84 million. SoFi Technologies had a negative return on equity of 6.17% and a negative net margin of 19.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that SoFi Technologies will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Anthony Noto purchased 132,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.29 per share, for a total transaction of $568,854.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,768,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,458,091.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased 1,040,100 shares of company stock worth $4,577,304 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SoFi Technologies

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in SoFi Technologies by 76.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,686,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,590,000 after acquiring an additional 5,068,034 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 7.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,808,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,027,000 after buying an additional 4,846,633 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 35,197.2% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,509,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,127,000 after buying an additional 3,519,722 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 6,058.8% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,489,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,316,000 after buying an additional 3,432,920 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 104.3% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,076,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,426,000 after buying an additional 1,570,690 shares during the period. 34.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SoFi Technologies

(Get Rating)

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company's lending and financial services and products allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. It offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SoFi Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoFi Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.