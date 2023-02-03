WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) Releases Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.68-$1.72 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.73. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

WEC Energy Group Stock Performance

Shares of WEC Energy Group stock opened at $94.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.39. WEC Energy Group has a 52 week low of $80.82 and a 52 week high of $108.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $95.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.64.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 14.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WEC Energy Group Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. This is a boost from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 13th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is 66.59%.

Several research firms recently commented on WEC. StockNews.com began coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded WEC Energy Group from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on WEC Energy Group from $109.00 to $94.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on WEC Energy Group from $104.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $98.90.

Insider Activity at WEC Energy Group

In other news, Director Glen E. Tellock acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $91.39 per share, for a total transaction of $91,390.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,390. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.59, for a total transaction of $92,710.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,085,986.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Glen E. Tellock acquired 1,000 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $91.39 per share, with a total value of $91,390.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,390. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WEC. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 1st quarter worth $64,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 19.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,272 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 8.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 848,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $84,682,000 after acquiring an additional 65,287 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 10.2% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 34,679 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,461,000 after acquiring an additional 3,224 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 11.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,765 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $875,000 after buying an additional 923 shares during the period. 74.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.