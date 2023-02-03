WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) Releases Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WECGet Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.68-$1.72 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.73. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

WEC Energy Group Stock Performance

Shares of WEC Energy Group stock opened at $94.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.39. WEC Energy Group has a 52 week low of $80.82 and a 52 week high of $108.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $95.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.64.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WECGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 14.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WEC Energy Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. This is a boost from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 13th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is 66.59%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on WEC. StockNews.com began coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded WEC Energy Group from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on WEC Energy Group from $109.00 to $94.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on WEC Energy Group from $104.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $98.90.

Insider Activity at WEC Energy Group

In other news, Director Glen E. Tellock acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $91.39 per share, for a total transaction of $91,390.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,390. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.59, for a total transaction of $92,710.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,085,986.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Glen E. Tellock acquired 1,000 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $91.39 per share, with a total value of $91,390.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,390. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WEC. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 1st quarter worth $64,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 19.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,272 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 8.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 848,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $84,682,000 after acquiring an additional 65,287 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 10.2% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 34,679 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,461,000 after acquiring an additional 3,224 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 11.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,765 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $875,000 after buying an additional 923 shares during the period. 74.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

