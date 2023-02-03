WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) Price Target Lowered to $106.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $109.00 to $106.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.35% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on WEC Energy Group from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Guggenheim lowered their target price on WEC Energy Group from $104.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. TheStreet upgraded WEC Energy Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on WEC Energy Group to $103.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, WEC Energy Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.60.

Shares of WEC Energy Group stock traded down $2.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $92.70. 69,892 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,208,969. WEC Energy Group has a twelve month low of $80.82 and a twelve month high of $108.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $95.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.63.

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.05. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 14.94%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Glen E. Tellock purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $91.39 per share, for a total transaction of $91,390.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,390. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other WEC Energy Group news, Director Glen E. Tellock acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $91.39 per share, for a total transaction of $91,390.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,390. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 950 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.59, for a total transaction of $92,710.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,085,986.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in WEC Energy Group by 44.3% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,913 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 2,122 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 7.1% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 44,632 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,991,000 after acquiring an additional 2,968 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 6,492 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $911,000. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $353,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.05% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

