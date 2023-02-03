Wavefront Technology Solutions (OTCMKTS:WFTSF) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.06

Wavefront Technology Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:WFTSF – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.06 and traded as low as $0.02. Wavefront Technology Solutions shares last traded at $0.03, with a volume of 22,300 shares changing hands.

Wavefront Technology Solutions Stock Down 33.3 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.06.

Wavefront Technology Solutions Company Profile

Wavefront Technology Solutions, Inc engages in enhancing oil and gas production. It specializes in design of fluid injection technology for oil well stimulations, secondary oil recovery, and environmental groundwater remediation. The company was founded by Brett C. Davidson, Timothy Spanos, and Maurice Dusseault in 1997 and is headquartered in Edmonton, Canada.

