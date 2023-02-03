Wavefront Technology Solutions (OTCMKTS:WFTSF) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.06

Wavefront Technology Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:WFTSF – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.06 and traded as low as $0.02. Wavefront Technology Solutions shares last traded at $0.03, with a volume of 22,300 shares changing hands.
Wavefront Technology Solutions Stock Down 33.3 %
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.06.
Wavefront Technology Solutions Company Profile
Wavefront Technology Solutions, Inc engages in enhancing oil and gas production. It specializes in design of fluid injection technology for oil well stimulations, secondary oil recovery, and environmental groundwater remediation. The company was founded by Brett C. Davidson, Timothy Spanos, and Maurice Dusseault in 1997 and is headquartered in Edmonton, Canada.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Wavefront Technology Solutions (WFTSF)
- Are Penny Stocks Worth it? Should You Invest in Penny Stocks?
- Zimmer Biomet Beats on Earnings, Growth May be Priced In
- AI Software Maker EPAM Boasts Biggest Tech-Sector Rally
- Ford Stock Going Forward After Big Earnings Flop
- Insiders And Institutions Buy Wolverine Worldwide
Receive News & Ratings for Wavefront Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wavefront Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.