Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Sold by RGT Wealth Advisors LLC

RGT Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 33.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,349 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,171 shares during the quarter. RGT Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Waste Management during the third quarter worth $25,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Waste Management during the third quarter worth $31,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Waste Management by 270.0% during the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 259 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Waste Management by 232.1% during the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 269 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Waste Management news, Director John C. Pope sold 218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.76, for a total transaction of $33,737.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 55,809 shares in the company, valued at $8,637,000.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Waste Management Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE WM traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $150.90. 371,041 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,761,376. The business’s 50 day moving average is $158.77 and its 200-day moving average is $162.27. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $138.58 and a 12-month high of $175.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $4.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 32.91% and a net margin of 11.36%. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 8th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to reacquire up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on WM shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Waste Management from $167.00 to $158.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Waste Management to $169.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. UBS Group downgraded Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Waste Management from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $169.55.

Waste Management Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment consists of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment consists of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

Recommended Stories

