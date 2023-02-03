Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) Price Target Increased to $43.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $37.00 to $43.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

WMG has been the topic of several other reports. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Warner Music Group from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Warner Music Group from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Warner Music Group from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Warner Music Group from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the company from $23.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Warner Music Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Warner Music Group Trading Up 1.2 %

WMG stock opened at $37.42 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.27 billion, a PE ratio of 35.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.55. Warner Music Group has a one year low of $21.57 and a one year high of $42.52. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.21, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Warner Music Group Announces Dividend

Warner Music Group ( NASDAQ:WMG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.15. Warner Music Group had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 342.19%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Warner Music Group will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 21st. Warner Music Group’s payout ratio is 60.38%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Warner Music Group news, Director Lincoln E. Benet sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.32, for a total value of $646,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 414,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,391,501.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Lincoln E. Benet sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.32, for a total transaction of $646,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 414,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,391,501.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lincoln E. Benet sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.03, for a total transaction of $510,450.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 399,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,589,574.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 75.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Warner Music Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WMG. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Warner Music Group by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,103,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567,866 shares during the last quarter. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Warner Music Group by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP now owns 6,607,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,963,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348,698 shares during the period. Darsana Capital Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Warner Music Group by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Darsana Capital Partners LP now owns 4,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,620,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,000 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Warner Music Group by 181.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,517,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,977,000 after acquiring an additional 978,358 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Warner Music Group by 4,642.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 903,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,995,000 after acquiring an additional 884,052 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

About Warner Music Group

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such recording artists; markets its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials; and conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin' Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville.

Featured Articles

