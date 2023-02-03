Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B (NYSE:WPCB) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B (NYSE:WPCB – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 1,128,899 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 39% from the previous session’s volume of 809,865 shares.The stock last traded at $10.15 and had previously closed at $10.15.

Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.98.

Get Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WPCB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 110,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 11,593 shares in the last quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B during the first quarter worth $246,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B during the first quarter worth $55,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B during the first quarter worth $452,000. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B during the first quarter worth $833,000. 76.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B Company Profile

Warburg Pincus Capital Corporation I-B does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.