Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Acquired by Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc.

Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,582 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,617 shares during the quarter. Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lipe & Dalton purchased a new stake in Walmart in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. 31.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 2,124,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.05, for a total transaction of $314,551,027.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 278,647,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,253,708,336.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.12, for a total transaction of $1,476,780.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,468,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $223,408,147.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 2,124,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.05, for a total transaction of $314,551,027.35. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 278,647,135 shares in the company, valued at $41,253,708,336.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,831,902 shares of company stock valued at $1,312,854,767 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.
NYSE WMT traded down $1.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $141.86. The stock had a trading volume of 1,533,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,207,349. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.91. The company has a market cap of $382.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.52. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.27 and a 52-week high of $160.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.
Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $152.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.80 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 1.49%. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Walmart declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, November 15th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the retailer to repurchase up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.
Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.
