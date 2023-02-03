Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Shares Sold by Robinson Value Management Ltd.

Robinson Value Management Ltd. trimmed its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 65,144 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 6,185 shares during the quarter. Walgreens Boots Alliance comprises 2.0% of Robinson Value Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Robinson Value Management Ltd.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $2,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WBA. State Street Corp grew its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,278,504 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,905,555,000 after purchasing an additional 456,282 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,345,315 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $202,587,000 after purchasing an additional 115,972 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,132,750 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $229,794,000 after purchasing an additional 358,403 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,104,845 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $160,294,000 after purchasing an additional 268,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shapiro Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 3,489,368 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $156,219,000 after purchasing an additional 308,364 shares in the last quarter. 56.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on WBA shares. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.31.

WBA traded down $0.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $37.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,287,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,121,377. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.39 and a 12 month high of $50.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.73.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 5th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.01. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 13.57% and a negative net margin of 2.24%. The firm had revenue of $33.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is currently -55.81%.

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 16,570 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.89, for a total transaction of $660,977.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $219,993.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Kevin M. Ban sold 10,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total value of $414,077.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,121,944.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 16,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.89, for a total value of $660,977.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,993.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare and retail pharmacy services. It operates through the following segments: United States Retail Pharmacy, International, and United States Healthcare. The US Retail Pharmacy segment includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty and home delivery pharmacy services, and equity method investment.

