Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) Price Target Raised to $33.00

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Raymond James from $29.00 to $33.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.40% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Vertical Research cut shares of Wabash National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Wabash National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Wabash National from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.50.

Wabash National Price Performance

Shares of Wabash National stock opened at $29.36 on Friday. Wabash National has a twelve month low of $12.23 and a twelve month high of $29.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.91 and a beta of 1.68.

Insider Activity at Wabash National

Wabash National ( NYSE:WNC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.13. Wabash National had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 21.81%. The business had revenue of $657.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $668.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Wabash National will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 39,756 shares of Wabash National stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.96, for a total transaction of $912,797.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 379,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,710,404.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 39,756 shares of Wabash National stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.96, for a total transaction of $912,797.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 379,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,710,404.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 8,006 shares of Wabash National stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $192,144.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 419,129 shares in the company, valued at $10,059,096. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wabash National

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WNC. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Wabash National during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wabash National in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wabash National in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Wabash National by 123.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Wabash National by 62.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717 shares during the last quarter. 98.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wabash National Company Profile

Wabash National Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and market of semi-trailers, truck bodies, specialized commercial vehicles, and liquid transportation systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Trailer Products, Diversified Products, and Final Mile Products. The Commercial Trailer Products segment manufactures van and platform trailers and other transportation related equipment to customers who purchase directly from the company or through independent dealers.

