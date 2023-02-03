Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) Issues Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.40-$0.50 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.36. The company issued revenue guidance of $600.00 million-$640.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $620.77 million.

Wabash National Trading Up 12.1 %

Shares of WNC stock opened at $29.36 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 31.91 and a beta of 1.68. Wabash National has a 1-year low of $12.23 and a 1-year high of $29.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Wabash National Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 5th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 4th. Wabash National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Activity

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Wabash National from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Raymond James upped their target price on Wabash National from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Wabash National from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded Wabash National from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $26.00.

In related news, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 39,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.96, for a total value of $912,797.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 379,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,710,404.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Wabash National news, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 39,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.96, for a total transaction of $912,797.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 379,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,710,404.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 8,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $192,144.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 419,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,059,096. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Wabash National by 15.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Wabash National by 1.1% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 126,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Wabash National by 4.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 39,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Wabash National in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Wabash National by 4.2% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 50,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 2,014 shares during the period. 98.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wabash National Company Profile

Wabash National Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and market of semi-trailers, truck bodies, specialized commercial vehicles, and liquid transportation systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Trailer Products, Diversified Products, and Final Mile Products. The Commercial Trailer Products segment manufactures van and platform trailers and other transportation related equipment to customers who purchase directly from the company or through independent dealers.

Featured Stories

