W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) Issues Earnings Results

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $7.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.97 by $0.17, Briefing.com reports. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 60.31%. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. W.W. Grainger updated its FY23 guidance to $32.00-34.50 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $32.00-$34.50 EPS.

W.W. Grainger Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE:GWW traded down $1.81 on Friday, hitting $673.76. 228,951 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 313,963. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. W.W. Grainger has a 1 year low of $440.48 and a 1 year high of $685.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $574.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $555.56. The company has a market cap of $34.05 billion, a PE ratio of 23.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.20.

W.W. Grainger Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 10th. This represents a $6.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.60%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Buying and Selling at W.W. Grainger

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GWW. StockNews.com began coverage on W.W. Grainger in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on W.W. Grainger from $490.00 to $537.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. Wolfe Research cut W.W. Grainger from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on W.W. Grainger from $439.00 to $502.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on W.W. Grainger from $635.00 to $695.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $639.86.

In other W.W. Grainger news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 14,380 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $599.53, for a total transaction of $8,621,241.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 69,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,438,914.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On W.W. Grainger

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 1st quarter valued at about $124,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 595.1% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. 71.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

