Vossloh (ETR:VOS) Trading Up 0.2%

Vossloh AG (ETR:VOS – Get Rating)’s share price was up 0.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as €40.60 ($44.13) and last traded at €40.40 ($43.91). Approximately 6,092 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 33,937 shares. The stock had previously closed at €40.30 ($43.80).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on VOS shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a €38.00 ($41.30) price target on shares of Vossloh in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Warburg Research set a €43.00 ($46.74) price objective on shares of Vossloh in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €45.00 ($48.91) price objective on shares of Vossloh in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th.

Get Vossloh alerts:

Vossloh Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $719.25 million and a P/E ratio of 26.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €40.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is €36.80.

Vossloh Company Profile

Vossloh AG manufactures and markets rail infrastructure products and services worldwide. It operates through three divisions: Core Components, Customized Modules, and Lifecycle Solutions. The Core Components division develops, produces, and markets rail fastening systems for light-rail, heavy-haul, and high-speed lines, as well as urban transport.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vossloh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vossloh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.