VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Shares Sold by Impax Asset Management Group plc

Impax Asset Management Group plc trimmed its position in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,889 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 285 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in VMware were worth $733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMW. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in VMware during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in VMware during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in VMware by 140.2% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 233 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in VMware by 75.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 262 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in VMware by 202.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 296 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. 45.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VMware stock opened at $124.02 on Friday. VMware, Inc. has a 12-month low of $91.53 and a 12-month high of $136.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.76 billion, a PE ratio of 37.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.02, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

VMware ( NYSE:VMW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The virtualization software provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.37 billion. VMware had a negative return on equity of 1,930.43% and a net margin of 10.68%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that VMware, Inc. will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VMW has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of VMware from $138.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of VMware from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of VMware to $131.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.56.

In other news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 17,860 shares of VMware stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.02, for a total value of $2,143,557.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 160,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,320,939.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 6,651 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.01, for a total transaction of $804,837.51. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,563 shares in the company, valued at $8,417,818.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zane Rowe sold 17,860 shares of VMware stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.02, for a total transaction of $2,143,557.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 160,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,320,939.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

