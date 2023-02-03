Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.21 EPS

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.21, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $754.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $753.72 million. Vista Outdoor had a net margin of 14.13% and a return on equity of 40.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.10 earnings per share. Vista Outdoor updated its FY23 guidance to $6.05-6.30 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $6.05-$6.30 EPS.

Vista Outdoor Stock Performance

VSTO traded down $0.74 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 427,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 543,478. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Vista Outdoor has a one year low of $22.97 and a one year high of $41.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.35.

Get Vista Outdoor alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Kelly L. Reisdorf sold 1,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.69, for a total transaction of $37,547.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $377,802.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vista Outdoor

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 1,313.0% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 2,718 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 120.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 3,106 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 6,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vista Outdoor in the 1st quarter worth about $253,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 7,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. 85.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VSTO. Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Vista Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor from $54.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.67.

Vista Outdoor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vista Outdoor, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets. It operates through the following segments: Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment is comprised of ammunition and hunting & shooting accessories product lines.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vista Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.