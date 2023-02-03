Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.21 EPS

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.21, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $754.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $753.72 million. Vista Outdoor had a net margin of 14.13% and a return on equity of 40.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.10 earnings per share. Vista Outdoor updated its FY23 guidance to $6.05-6.30 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $6.05-$6.30 EPS.
VSTO traded down $0.74 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 427,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 543,478. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Vista Outdoor has a one year low of $22.97 and a one year high of $41.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.35.
In other news, insider Kelly L. Reisdorf sold 1,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.69, for a total transaction of $37,547.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $377,802.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.17% of the company’s stock.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VSTO. Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Vista Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor from $54.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.67.
Vista Outdoor, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets. It operates through the following segments: Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment is comprised of ammunition and hunting & shooting accessories product lines.
