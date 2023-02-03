VirtualMeta (VMA) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $5.43 Million

VirtualMeta (VMA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. In the last week, VirtualMeta has traded 5.8% higher against the dollar. One VirtualMeta token can currently be purchased for about $0.0024 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges. VirtualMeta has a total market cap of $5.43 million and approximately $14,401.62 worth of VirtualMeta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

VirtualMeta Profile

VirtualMeta’s launch date was March 23rd, 2022. VirtualMeta’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,300,000,000 tokens. VirtualMeta’s official Twitter account is @vmetastudio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for VirtualMeta is vmeta.studio.

Buying and Selling VirtualMeta

According to CryptoCompare, “VirtualMeta (VMA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. VirtualMeta has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of VirtualMeta is 0.00234044 USD and is up 2.64 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $17,545.83 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vmeta.studio/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VirtualMeta directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VirtualMeta should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VirtualMeta using one of the exchanges listed above.

