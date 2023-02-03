VirtualMeta Price Reaches $0.0023 on Exchanges (VMA)

VirtualMeta (VMA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 3rd. One VirtualMeta token can currently be bought for $0.0023 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. VirtualMeta has a market cap of $5.36 million and approximately $11,962.05 worth of VirtualMeta was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, VirtualMeta has traded up 2.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

VirtualMeta Token Profile

VirtualMeta was first traded on March 23rd, 2022. VirtualMeta’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,300,000,000 tokens. VirtualMeta’s official Twitter account is @vmetastudio and its Facebook page is accessible here. VirtualMeta’s official website is vmeta.studio.

VirtualMeta Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “VirtualMeta (VMA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. VirtualMeta has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of VirtualMeta is 0.00235032 USD and is up 0.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $14,291.21 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vmeta.studio/.”

