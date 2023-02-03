Village Super Market (NASDAQ:VLGEA) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $22.25

Village Super Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLGEA – Get Rating) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $22.25 and traded as high as $23.64. Village Super Market shares last traded at $23.39, with a volume of 24,526 shares traded.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Village Super Market from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Village Super Market from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.
Village Super Market Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.26. The company has a market capitalization of $336.63 million, a P/E ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.28.
Village Super Market Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 5th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 4th. Village Super Market’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.62%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Village Super Market
In related news, EVP John Sumas sold 4,000 shares of Village Super Market stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.20, for a total transaction of $92,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 110,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,561,790.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 64.68% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VLGEA. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Village Super Market during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Village Super Market during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Village Super Market by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its stake in shares of Village Super Market by 13.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Village Super Market during the 4th quarter worth about $104,000. 42.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Village Super Market
Village Super Market, Inc operates a chain of retail sale of food and nonfood products. The company was founded by Nicholas Sumas and Perry Sumas in 1937 and is headquartered in Springfield, NJ.
Featured Articles
