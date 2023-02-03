Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $4.79 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Tarlowe now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $4.79 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.65. The consensus estimate for Victoria’s Secret & Co.’s current full-year earnings is $4.70 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Victoria’s Secret & Co.’s Q4 2023 earnings at $2.29 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.35 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $2.60 EPS.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.06. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a return on equity of 178.60% and a net margin of 6.48%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on VSCO. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $35.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. UBS Group downgraded Victoria’s Secret & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Victoria’s Secret & Co. to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $45.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Victoria’s Secret & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.36.

Shares of NYSE:VSCO opened at $46.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.87 and its 200-day moving average is $37.60. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a 52-week low of $26.14 and a 52-week high of $65.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.94, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.28.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VSCO. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 271,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,607,000 after purchasing an additional 23,937 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 24,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth $3,414,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 1,766.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 263,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,381,000 after acquiring an additional 249,761 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth $10,852,000. Institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder International Pte Ltd Bbrc sold 109,968 shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.08, for a total value of $5,067,325.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,118,804 shares in the company, valued at $374,114,488.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, personal care, and beauty products worldwide. The company offers bras, panties, lingerie, sleepwear, loungewear, and athletic attire and swimwear, as well as fragrances and body care products, and accessories under the Victoria's Secret and PINK brands.

