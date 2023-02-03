Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) Stock Price Up 5.7%

Shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) rose 5.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $44.90 and last traded at $44.55. Approximately 486,074 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 1,559,337 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.15.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $45.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $35.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Cowen upped their price target on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on Victoria’s Secret & Co. to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Victoria’s Secret & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.36.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.87 and a 200 day moving average of $37.60. The company has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.94.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. ( NYSE:VSCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.06. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a return on equity of 178.60% and a net margin of 6.48%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder International Pte Ltd Bbrc sold 109,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.08, for a total value of $5,067,325.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,118,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $374,114,488.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 271,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,607,000 after acquiring an additional 23,937 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 24,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,414,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 1,766.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 263,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,381,000 after acquiring an additional 249,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth $10,852,000. 87.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, personal care, and beauty products worldwide. The company offers bras, panties, lingerie, sleepwear, loungewear, and athletic attire and swimwear, as well as fragrances and body care products, and accessories under the Victoria's Secret and PINK brands.

