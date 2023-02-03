Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 59,202 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the previous session’s volume of 218,804 shares.The stock last traded at $71.26 and had previously closed at $71.90.

VICR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Vicor from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Vicor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. CJS Securities raised shares of Vicor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Vicor from $100.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vicor currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.00.

The firm has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.49 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $57.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.23.

In other Vicor news, Director Andrew D’amico sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 31.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vicor during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Vicor by 51.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 894 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Vicor by 109.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 898 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Vicor by 132.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 960 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Vicor by 51.9% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 992 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. 41.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vicor Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of modular power components. The firm provides complete power systems based upon a portfolio of patented technologies. Its products include AC-DC converters, power systems, and accessories. The company was founded by Patrizio Vinciarelli in 1981 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

