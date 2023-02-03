Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 5,510 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,601 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,510 shares during the quarter. Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 19.1% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,082,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,048,000 after purchasing an additional 3,375,053 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 88.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,693,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,714,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735,765 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 15.2% during the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 8,408,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108,635 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1,555.1% during the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 778,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 731,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 85.3% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,535,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,653,000 after purchasing an additional 706,537 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSEARCA:SPEM traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $35.34. The company had a trading volume of 902,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,453,889. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.50. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $29.80 and a 52 week high of $42.76.

