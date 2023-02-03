Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 325 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 325 shares during the period. Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IJT. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 8,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $933,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 15.7% in the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.66% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IJT traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $120.51. 76,812 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 182,344. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.71. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.13 and a fifty-two week high of $129.76.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.371 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. This is a positive change from iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36.

(Get Rating)

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.