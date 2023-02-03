Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases 608 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,556 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 608 shares during the quarter. Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $2,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FDX. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Providence First Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of FedEx in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in FedEx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank increased its stake in FedEx by 220.0% in the 2nd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 160 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of FedEx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $204.00 to $233.00 in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Evercore ISI cut their target price on FedEx from $225.00 to $202.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on FedEx from $250.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FedEx has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $210.12.

FedEx Stock Down 0.2 %

FDX stock traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $214.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 739,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,965,730. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $181.48 and its 200-day moving average is $186.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $141.92 and a 12 month high of $248.76. The company has a market cap of $54.03 billion, a PE ratio of 16.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.33.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The shipping service provider reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.41. FedEx had a return on equity of 19.17% and a net margin of 3.54%. The firm had revenue of $22.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.66 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 13.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 12th were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 9th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. FedEx’s payout ratio is 36.14%.

Insider Activity at FedEx

In related news, Director Amy B. Lane bought 280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $175.83 per share, with a total value of $49,232.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $268,844.07. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 8.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FedEx Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FedEx Corp. provides a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services under the FedEx brand. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.