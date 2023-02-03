Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. Increases Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,094 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Somerville Kurt F grew its position in Honeywell International by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 43,197 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,213,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 3.0% in the third quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC now owns 73,120 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $12,209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,134 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 8.5% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 38,201 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,706,000 after purchasing an additional 3,002 shares during the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 3rd quarter worth $122,000. Finally, Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in Honeywell International by 6.5% in the third quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,825 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $973,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $212.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $206.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Honeywell International from $209.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $242.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $216.07.

Insider Transactions at Honeywell International

Honeywell International Stock Performance

In other Honeywell International news, CEO George Koutsaftes sold 5,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.17, for a total value of $1,160,801.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,572,650.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, CEO George Koutsaftes sold 5,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.17, for a total transaction of $1,160,801.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,343 shares in the company, valued at $1,572,650.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, COO Vimal Kapur sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.46, for a total transaction of $1,555,950.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 13,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,882,864.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 53,440 shares of company stock valued at $11,274,575. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Honeywell International stock traded down $3.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $204.23. 1,615,581 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,245,369. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $166.63 and a 12 month high of $220.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $211.82 and a 200 day moving average of $196.32. The firm has a market cap of $137.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.04, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.09.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $9.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.26 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.39% and a return on equity of 30.73%. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Profile

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.