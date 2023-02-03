Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA) Trading Down 5.3%

Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 5.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $20.68 and last traded at $20.88. 254,101 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 669,219 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.04.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VRNA. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Verona Pharma from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Verona Pharma from $17.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Verona Pharma from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Verona Pharma presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.50.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.41. The company has a current ratio of 8.04, a quick ratio of 8.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.07 and a beta of 0.08.

Verona Pharma ( NASDAQ:VRNA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.06. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Verona Pharma plc will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 3,969,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.77, for a total value of $86,415,927.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 36,255,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $789,290,855.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Claire Poll sold 240,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.69, for a total transaction of $645,600.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 774,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,082,748.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 3,969,496 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.77, for a total value of $86,415,927.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,255,896 shares in the company, valued at $789,290,855.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,809,496 shares of company stock worth $88,333,528. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VRNA. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Verona Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Verona Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth about $118,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Verona Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth about $126,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Verona Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth about $165,000. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Verona Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000.

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of respiratory diseases with unmet medical needs. The company's product candidate is ensifentrine, an inhaled and dual inhibitor of the phosphodiesterase (PDE) 3 and PDE4 enzymes that acts as both a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent in a single compound, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, asthma, and cystic fibrosis.

