Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $19.21

Shares of Vermilion Energy Inc. (TSE:VET – Get Rating) (NYSE:VET) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$19.21 and last traded at C$19.36, with a volume of 1683459 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$20.40.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Securities decreased their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$38.00 to C$35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$42.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$34.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. CIBC decreased their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$36.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$35.00 to C$31.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$33.60.

Vermilion Energy Trading Down 3.2 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$22.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$27.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.64, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.12 billion and a PE ratio of 2.55.

Vermilion Energy Dividend Announcement

Vermilion Energy ( TSE:VET Get Rating ) (NYSE:VET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported C$1.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.22 by C($0.61). The business had revenue of C$964.68 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Vermilion Energy Inc. will post 9.0100004 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 16th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. Vermilion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.67%.

Vermilion Energy Company Profile

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company owns 81% working interest in 636,714 net acres of developed land and 85% working interest in 301,026 net acres of undeveloped land in Canada; 130,715 net acres of land in the Powder River basin in the United States; 96% working interest in 248,873 net acres of developed land and 86% working interest in 134,160 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins in France; 53% working interest in 901,791 net acres of land in the Netherlands; 54,625 net developed acres and 920,723 net undeveloped acres in Germany; 975,375 net acres land in Croatia; 946,666 net acres land in Hungary; and 48,954 net acres land in Slovakia.

