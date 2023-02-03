Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) Trading Up 5.9%

Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV – Get Rating)’s share price was up 5.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $145.99 and last traded at $145.76. Approximately 85,415 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 110,075 shares. The stock had previously closed at $137.58.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on VRTV shares. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Veritiv from $155.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Veritiv in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Veritiv Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $126.53 and a 200-day moving average of $121.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 2.15.

Veritiv Dividend Announcement

Veritiv ( NYSE:VRTV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $5.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $5.11 by $0.71. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter. Veritiv had a return on equity of 45.97% and a net margin of 4.40%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Veritiv Co. will post 23.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. Veritiv’s payout ratio is currently 11.58%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Veritiv

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VRTV. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Veritiv by 142.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Veritiv by 168.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $791,000 after buying an additional 3,715 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Veritiv by 1,390.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 447 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Veritiv by 6.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,994 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Veritiv by 59.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,612 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 2,828 shares in the last quarter. 97.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Veritiv

Veritiv Corp. operates as a business-to-business distributor of print, publishing, packaging, facility solutions, print and publishing products and services. The firm provides logistics and supply chain management solutions to its customers. It operates through the following segments: Print, Publishing, Packaging and Facility Solutions.

Featured Stories

