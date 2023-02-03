Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV) Shares Bought by Cambria Investment Management L.P.

Cambria Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,090 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,742 shares during the quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. owned about 0.49% of Veritiv worth $6,657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Veritiv by 3.3% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its holdings in Veritiv by 1.6% in the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 5,670 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Veritiv by 0.4% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 23,501 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,298,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in Veritiv by 5.0% in the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 2,497 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P raised its holdings in Veritiv by 1.8% in the second quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 7,812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $848,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.74% of the company’s stock.

Veritiv Stock Performance

Shares of VRTV traded up $5.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $143.35. 22,835 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 107,354. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 6.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 2.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.13. Veritiv Co. has a 52-week low of $86.19 and a 52-week high of $161.10.

Veritiv Announces Dividend

Veritiv ( NYSE:VRTV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $5.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.11 by $0.71. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter. Veritiv had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 45.97%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Veritiv Co. will post 23.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. Veritiv’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.58%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VRTV. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Veritiv from $155.00 to $126.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Veritiv in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

About Veritiv

Veritiv Corp. operates as a business-to-business distributor of print, publishing, packaging, facility solutions, print and publishing products and services. The firm provides logistics and supply chain management solutions to its customers. It operates through the following segments: Print, Publishing, Packaging and Facility Solutions.

Featured Articles

