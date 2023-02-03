Veritaseum 24 Hour Volume Reaches $26,659.69 (VERI)

Veritaseum (VERI) traded down 9.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 3rd. One Veritaseum token can now be purchased for about $33.57 or 0.00143732 BTC on popular exchanges. Veritaseum has a total market cap of $72.16 million and approximately $26,659.69 worth of Veritaseum was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Veritaseum has traded down 13.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002823 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000263 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0770 or 0.00000327 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 50.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.13 or 0.00416707 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000115 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6,693.36 or 0.28422656 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 17.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $109.55 or 0.00465189 BTC.

Veritaseum Token Profile

Veritaseum’s launch date was May 5th, 2019. Veritaseum’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,149,646 tokens. The Reddit community for Veritaseum is https://reddit.com/r/Veritasium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Veritaseum is veritas.veritaseum.com. Veritaseum’s official Twitter account is @veritaseuminc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Veritaseum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Veritaseum is a smart contract-based wallet interface that allows anyone to create, enter and manage smart contracts without the need for any kind of intermediaries, middleman or centralized authority. Veritaseum will allow users to interact with real-world products based completely on blockchain technology and smart contracts, including P2P value trading, P2P letters of credit and DAOs. VERI tokens will allow users to interact with the Veritaseum wallet interface.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veritaseum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Veritaseum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Veritaseum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

