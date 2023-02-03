Verasity (VRA) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $16.62 Million

Verasity (VRA) traded down 3.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. Verasity has a total market capitalization of $64.44 million and approximately $16.62 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Verasity has traded 8.8% lower against the US dollar. One Verasity token can currently be bought for about $0.0062 or 0.00000026 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004244 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000988 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002698 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00012426 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000011 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Verasity Token Profile

VRA uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 110,356,466,695 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,343,094,362 tokens. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Verasity is https://reddit.com/r/verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Verasity is medium.com/verasity. Verasity’s official website is www.verasity.io.

Verasity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is the next generation of video sharing platform enhanced with blockchain technology. It aims to empower content creators by allowing them to choose how to monetize videos and also users by giving them more content and options and letting them choose if advertising is wanted and rewarding users that view it.Verasity (VRA) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network and is used in the platform as a reward and payment method.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verasity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Verasity using one of the exchanges listed above.

