Venus (XVS) Price Reaches $5.75 on Top Exchanges

Venus (XVS) traded up 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 3rd. Venus has a market capitalization of $84.31 million and approximately $6.12 million worth of Venus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Venus has traded up 9.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Venus token can now be purchased for $5.75 or 0.00024317 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Venus alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002763 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000268 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0784 or 0.00000333 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 56.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $99.91 or 0.00424338 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000114 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,814.85 or 0.28943163 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 17.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $109.77 or 0.00466201 BTC.

About Venus

Venus’ genesis date was September 28th, 2020. Venus’ total supply is 30,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,655,493 tokens. Venus’ official message board is community.venus.io. Venus’ official website is venus.io. Venus’ official Twitter account is @venusprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Venus

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus Protocol is an algorithmic-based money market system designed to bring a complete decentralized finance-based lending and credit system onto Binance Smart Chain.Venus enables users to utilize their cryptocurrencies by supplying collateral to the network that may be borrowed by pledging over-collateralized cryptocurrencies. This creates a secure lending environment where the lender receives a compounded interest rate annually (APY) paid per block, while the borrower pays interest on the cryptocurrency borrowed. These interest rates are set by the protocol in a curve yield, where the rates are automated based on the demand of the specific market, such as Bitcoin.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Venus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Venus using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Venus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Venus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.